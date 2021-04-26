Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Archrock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.