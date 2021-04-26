Arden Trust Co Has $2.10 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 40,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 35,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 34,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.07. 114,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

