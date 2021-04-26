Arden Trust Co Purchases 383 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 160,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

