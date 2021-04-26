Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $55.87 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $55,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $434.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.48 and its 200 day moving average is $408.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

