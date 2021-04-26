Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,570 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $54,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $127.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.60. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $129.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.