ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,040 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 230,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,016. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.83.

