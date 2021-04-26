ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives $10.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Jonestrading increased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $869.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.53.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

