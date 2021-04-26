Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $99.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

