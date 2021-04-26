Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 2,165 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,165 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $124.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.