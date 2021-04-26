Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $246.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.13. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

