Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.87 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

