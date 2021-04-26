Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 170 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for about 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey stock opened at $161.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.60. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

