Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.10 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

