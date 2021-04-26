ASGN (ASGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $106.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

