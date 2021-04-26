ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $318.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $323.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.34.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

