ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €525.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €540.91 ($636.36).

