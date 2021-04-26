ASML’s (ASML) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.80.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $670.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.89. ASML has a 52 week low of $275.96 and a 52 week high of $671.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.