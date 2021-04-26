ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ASOS stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679. ASOS has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

