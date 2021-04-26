ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Cut to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$46.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.58.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$42.45 on Thursday. ATCO has a one year low of C$34.43 and a one year high of C$43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.