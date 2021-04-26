Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

