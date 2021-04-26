Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,131 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $6,268,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

