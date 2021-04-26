Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.49

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 7291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.02 million.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

