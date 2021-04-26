Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $236,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

NYSE MOS opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

