Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $5.71 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $318.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.33 and its 200-day moving average is $274.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $130.68 and a one year high of $323.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

