Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 2.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock worth $59,659,362.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

