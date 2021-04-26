Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of ALV opened at $105.85 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.