AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Reduced by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $61,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $16,850,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,373.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,225.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $982.30 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

