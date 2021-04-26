AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.55

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.55 and last traded at $194.77, with a volume of 554899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $240,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

