Avis Budget Group (CAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAR opened at $83.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $83.44.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

