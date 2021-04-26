Aware (AWRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

Get Aware alerts:

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.25. Aware has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.