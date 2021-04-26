Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $983.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

AXTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. 137,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,103. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,759 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 827,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.