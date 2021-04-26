Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $763,337.07

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $763,337.07 and approximately $93,953.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.62 or 0.00741715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.24 or 0.07380216 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

