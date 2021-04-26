AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.85 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, AXPR has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $91,104.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00064295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.95 or 0.00741517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.05 or 0.07384203 BTC.

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

