AXT (AXTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXT stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.42 million, a P/E ratio of -369.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

