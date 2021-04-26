AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $52.35 on Friday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

