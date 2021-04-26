Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 64.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.66. 129,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,901,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

