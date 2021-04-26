Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,040 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 26,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $1,740,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $1,552,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

BMO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.20. 27,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $93.22.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

