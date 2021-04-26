Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BKIMF opened at $6.74 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

