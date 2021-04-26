Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 547 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,065,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $261.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.40 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average of $238.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

