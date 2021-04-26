Barber Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,333,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.24. 20,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,896. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

