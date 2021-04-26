Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,277. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

