Barber Financial Group Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Hershey by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in The Hershey by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.93. 8,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

