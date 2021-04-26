Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,448 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital Corp. II comprises 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.