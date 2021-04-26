Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,874. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

