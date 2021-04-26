Barclays Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $70.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

