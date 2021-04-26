Barrington Research Raises Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $280.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $114.02 and a 1 year high of $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.97.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.