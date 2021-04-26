Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of CM stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

