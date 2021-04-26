Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 32,729 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.