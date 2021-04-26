Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on BEEM. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. 256,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,695. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $239.36 million and a P/E ratio of -45.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,550 shares of company stock worth $508,909 in the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

