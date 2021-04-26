Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BBBY opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 456,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,064.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $570,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

